The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHW traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.25. 1,424,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $356.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.77 and a 200-day moving average of $316.19.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.