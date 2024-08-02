Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Raised to $26.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $22.46 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

