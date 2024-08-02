Thomson Reuters Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Thomson Reuters Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TRI traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$219.69. 36,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,505. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$163.01 and a 52 week high of C$242.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$229.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$183.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.