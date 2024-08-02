Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,484. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.