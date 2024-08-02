Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $170.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.64.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

