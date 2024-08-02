Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $157.43. 519,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.82.

Read Our Latest Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.