Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.40. 313,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,470. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

