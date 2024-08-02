Threshold 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.56 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $205.69 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02153931 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $8,729,986.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

