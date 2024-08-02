Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Position in YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLY)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 9.73% of YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Get YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NFLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Netflix stock (NFLX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.