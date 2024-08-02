Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Devon Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,147. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

