Tidal Investments LLC Buys 1,469 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Reliance Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RS traded down $7.76 on Thursday, hitting $296.80. 77,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,945. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.10. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Reliance’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $10,417,805. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

