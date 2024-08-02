Tidal Investments LLC Buys 395 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $6.32 on Thursday, hitting $241.20. The company had a trading volume of 295,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.28. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

