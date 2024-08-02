Tidal Investments LLC Buys 91,810 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,118 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 91,810 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 133,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,666,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,175,906. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

