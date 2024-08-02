Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 253,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,222. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

