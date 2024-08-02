Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,900.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,922.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.