Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.58. 146,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $235.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

