Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,994 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 678,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

