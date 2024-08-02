Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 32,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.34. 146,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,160. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day moving average of $186.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

