Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $1,520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $26,083,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 77.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 193.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 186,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,080 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,630 shares of company stock worth $2,725,070 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. 105,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.