Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $187.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,042. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 20.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

