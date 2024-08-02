Tidal Investments LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,872,288. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

