Tidal Investments LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 151.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,052. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $401,450. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

