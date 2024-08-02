Tidal Investments LLC Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 698.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,235 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 742,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,068. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CLSA raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

