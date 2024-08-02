Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Snowflake by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. 1,418,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,599. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.