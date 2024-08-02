Tidal Investments LLC Invests $3.89 Million in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,884 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after buying an additional 734,336 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $50,543,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,968,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 143.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after buying an additional 269,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.28. 135,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,274. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

