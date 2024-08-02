Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 10,331 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.53. 235,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $148.36. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

