Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 5,201 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

