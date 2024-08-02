Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.48. The company had a trading volume of 642,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,504. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day moving average is $225.33. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,535 shares of company stock worth $5,137,431. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

