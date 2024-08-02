Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026,678 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canaan by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 747,152 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Canaan by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,550,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Price Performance

NASDAQ CAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 378,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,920,661. The company has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

