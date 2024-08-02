Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,877 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $185.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

