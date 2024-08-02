Tidal Investments LLC Sells 38,857 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,857 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,574. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

