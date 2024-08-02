Tidal Investments LLC Sells 6,793 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,284. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

