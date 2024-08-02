Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 27.46% of YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYPY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139. YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Get YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

About YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (PYPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Paypal stock (PYPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.