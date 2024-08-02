Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 27.46% of YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PYPY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139. YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.
About YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.