Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Tiptree Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,872. The company has a market capitalization of $665.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.