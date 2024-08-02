TMX Group Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on X

TMX Group Stock Down 1.4 %

X opened at C$41.38 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$28.32 and a 1-year high of C$42.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The stock has a market cap of C$11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.