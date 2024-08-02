Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $134.84. 133,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

