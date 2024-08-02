TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 379.39% from the stock’s previous close.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Equities analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.