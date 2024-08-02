Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 6.3%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.80 and last traded at $82.24. Approximately 1,527,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,101,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Trade Desk Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

