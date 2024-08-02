TransAlta (TSE:TA) Trading Up 4.3%

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.87 and last traded at C$10.85. 19,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 957,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.17.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.8411458 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total transaction of C$194,958.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.