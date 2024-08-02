TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Stephens

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.73. 826,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.03 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $171.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,342 shares of company stock worth $13,642,015. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

