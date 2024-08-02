TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $171.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -445.62 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.58.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $3,902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,342 shares of company stock worth $13,642,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

