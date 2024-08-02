TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $151.65. 93,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -445.62 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $171.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $418,570.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,750.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,342 shares of company stock valued at $13,642,015. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

