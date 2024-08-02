Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 126,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,258. The company has a market cap of $690.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.