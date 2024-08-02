Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$5.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.38. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.33.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

Trican Well Service Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.