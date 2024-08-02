TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 4.9 %

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Insider Activity

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

