TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.900 EPS.
TriMas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.
TriMas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TriMas
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriMas
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Generac Raises Guidance: Why Is the Stock Still a Hold?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Iconic Burger Chain’s Stock Rallies, Defying Market Trends
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.