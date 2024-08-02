TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.900 EPS.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $157,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,894.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,181 shares of company stock valued at $321,563. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TriMas

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.