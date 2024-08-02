TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $140.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.20.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TNET opened at $102.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, insider Samantha Wellington 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Wellington 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriNet Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

