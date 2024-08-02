Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded down C$1.51 on Friday, hitting C$43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 63.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.62. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$46.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. In other news, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, with a total value of C$126,330.00. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

