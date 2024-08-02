Truist Financial Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $105.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $97.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

