Truist Financial Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $275.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

NYSE:LH opened at $231.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $5,838,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

